Dale County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Blue Springs State Park, or 10 miles northeast of Ozark, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Bells Crossroads, Tumbleton, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Arguta, Snells Crossroads, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Dancey, Balkum, Sylvan Grove and Skipperville.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Henry County, AL
City
Kinsey, AL
County
Dale County, AL
City
Dothan, AL
City
Ozark, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Newville, AL
County
Houston County, AL
City
Headland, AL
