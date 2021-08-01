Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Blue Springs State Park, or 10 miles northeast of Ozark, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Bells Crossroads, Tumbleton, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Arguta, Snells Crossroads, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Dancey, Balkum, Sylvan Grove and Skipperville.alerts.weather.gov
