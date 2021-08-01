Cancel
Grant County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Renfrow, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Grant County. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

