Padres left-hander Ryan Weathers was activated off the 10-day injured list earlier Saturday, and he marked the occasion with four shutout innings and his first career home run in San Diego’s 3-2 loss to the Marlins. Weathers had to be helped off the field after suffering what looked like an ugly leg injury on July 11, although he ended up fracturing only a small bone in his right ankle. He looked none the worse for wear on Saturday, which is a nice boost to a Padres team that has battled through multiple pitching injuries and might yet look to add more arms by the trade deadline.