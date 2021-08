The final move that the Miami Marlins made before the 4:00 pm ET MLB Trade Deadline on July 30th was trading relief pitcher John Curtiss to the Milwaukee Brewers. While trading away Curtiss was not necessarily the most eye-popping move around the league, it was a significant move from the Marlins viewpoint as they traded away a very-good reliever that is still under team control for multiple seasons. It was clear in a move like this that Miami needed to receive something notable in return, and it appears they did in catcher Payton Henry.