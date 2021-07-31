Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police searching for scam suspect who is targeting elderly community members

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling upon community members to help identify a suspect who is allegedly scamming elderly residents. The Oklahoma City Police Department has recently received several complaints about a person calling residents and claiming that the resident’s relative has been arrested and needs cash to bond out of jail. The suspect even provides detailed information about the relative, according to police.

