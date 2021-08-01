Cancel
Mojo Rawley On Representing Former WWE Wrestlers With His Management Company

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mojo Rawley spoke about opening his own management company and how he represents several former WWE wrestlers now. Here are highlights:. On his management work: “I’m trying to help them get new gigs and jobs moving forward because it can be scary leaving the machine. I have been doing consulting jobs. There is a lot going on.”

