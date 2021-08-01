Mojo Rawley On Representing Former WWE Wrestlers With His Management Company

– Mojo Rawley recently spoke to Matt Rehwoldt on the Straight Shooting podcast, and he discussed his run as WWE 24/7 champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Mojo Rawley on moving away from the hype gimmick: “I think I wasn’t allowed to say the word ‘hype’ at any point. They wanted me to get completely away from that. If that’s what they want, of course, we’ll do it, but for me, I was like, ‘my hype is the one thing people know me for.’ Still, to do this day, I stopped doing the ‘hype’ thing four or five years ago and that’s still the only thing people remember from me. I was like, ‘we shouldn’t get away from that. If you want me to be tough and serious, we can still do that under the hype umbrella and pivot,’ but they wanted me to segue out of it. Of course, once you take away everything that makes me special and unique, I’m just another tough guy and there’s nothing there to grasp onto.”