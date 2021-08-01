Kevin Smith Breaks Out Original Silent Bob Hoodie For Clerks III
It's been 15 years since Clerks II hit theatres, which means fans of Kevin Smith have been waiting quite a while for the long-rumored third installment. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lionsgate acquired worldwide distribution rights to the threequel, which is expected to go into production next month. In fact, Smith has shared some fun updates about the pre-production, including a table read that reunited the original movie's stars. Smith has been taking fans on a trip down memory lane in honor of Clerks III, and his latest post features one of the coolest throwbacks yet. The director, who also plays Silent Bob opposite Jason Mewes' Jay in his films, took to Instagram to show off the original hoodie he wore when they filmed Clerks back in 1993.comicbook.com
