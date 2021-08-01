Kevin Smith Breaks Out Original Silent Bob Hoodie For Clerks III

It is less than a week since we discovered that a third installment of the Clerks franchise was moving forward, and with cameras apparently set to begin rolling very soon, Kevin Smith has revealed that today is the day of the first table read of the script, which will be the first time the whole cast have come together in preparation for the production starting. With Smith having been busy on the promotion trail for Masters of The Universe during the last month, it seems there is no rest for the wicked as he heads straight into work on Clerks III.