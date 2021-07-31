League to investigate claims made by Evander Kane’s wife on Instagram

I was a passionate baseball fan growing up. That's what most sports writers would say. Let's start with an ugly story about Sharks forward Evander Kane. Yesterday's news was shocking. Kane's wife Anna took to Instagram to make some serious accusations against him. She claimed that Kane gambled on the games he played. Evander Kane strongly denied the accusation and stated that his estranged spouse is mentally ill. Anna fired back today. The NHL will launch an investigation on the gambling allegations. Our Sheng Peng has been on the sordid story from the word go (San Jose Hockey Now)