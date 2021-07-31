League to investigate claims made by Evander Kane’s wife on Instagram
This post will be discussing topics of financial abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and gambling addiction. Please take care as you read. Earlier today, a Twitter account that posts and tracks the San Jose Sharks players’ activity on Instagram posted screenshots from an account that appears to belong to the wife of Sharks forward Evander Kane. While the account only has three posts, it is followed not only by several Sharks players, but those players’ partners as well, suggesting it is legitimately run by Anna Kane.www.fearthefin.com
