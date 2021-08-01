Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Best gaming phones in 2021 thus far

By Aryan Suren
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs smartphones improve, the gaming experiences they offer have also continued to improve alongside other advancements. The last few years of development in chipsets and hardware has overseen the growth of a new category revolving around gaming. With phones featuring pressure-sensitive buttons embedded in their side rails or sensors that can grasp the amount of pressure applied on the screen, deciding which phone to buy has become more difficult than ever. In this guide, we’ve listed nine of the best smartphone options to help you come to a decision.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Mobile Gaming#Small Black#Fhd#Usb C#Rog Vision#Rog Logo#Nubia Red Magic 6#8ms#4020mah#Amoled#Apple Arcade#Pro Max#Super Retina Xdr#Dualsense#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy