Best gaming phones in 2021 thus far

As smartphones improve, the gaming experiences they offer have also continued to improve alongside other advancements. The last few years of development in chipsets and hardware has overseen the growth of a new category revolving around gaming. With phones featuring pressure-sensitive buttons embedded in their side rails or sensors that can grasp the amount of pressure applied on the screen, deciding which phone to buy has become more difficult than ever. In this guide, we’ve listed nine of the best smartphone options to help you come to a decision.