Steven M. Sipple: If college football's muck gets to be too much for you, there's always Netflix

Cole Cubelic released his predictions for the SEC East and West today, and you’re going to love what he thinks of Kentucky Football. One of the best analysts in the game, Cubelic projects a second-place finish in the SEC East for Kentucky. He has the Cats behind East champion Georgia, but ahead of Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, in that order. Yes, Tennessee is Cubelic’s sixth-place team. You love to see it.