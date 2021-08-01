Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Steven M. Sipple: If college football's muck gets to be too much for you, there's always Netflix

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s highly possible you’re lamenting the declining romanticism attached to college football. You might even be doing it subconsciously. Good news on that front: It’s not a lost cause. Romanticism won’t simply disappear. The college game will remain extremely popular, especially in the Southeast. You can still watch it on your big screens with a sense of wonder.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Swarbrick
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Muck#American Football#Husker#Espn#Sec#The Associated Press#Oklahoman#Longhorns#Notre Dame#Cfp#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Football
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Texas State247Sports

Mike Leach sounds off on playing at Texas A&M

Mississippi State heads to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field this season. with the Bulldogs making the trip on Oct. 2. And Mississippi State coach Mike Leach knows a thing or two about that particular road trip. “It's one of the greatest places to play on earth,” Leach said at...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

What anonymous B1G coaches have to say about Nebraska in 2021

Nebraska enters the 2021 season with skepticism from their peers. Each offseason, Athlon Sports compiles a list of comments from anonymous B1G head coaches regarding fellow programs in the conference. Sometimes the comments are positive, and this time in the case of Nebraska, quite the contrary. This is a prime example of why anonymity lends freedom for these staffers to voice their opinions.
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names top 5 traditions in college football, snubs SEC

Traditions are a big part of what makes college football so special to all of its fans. ESPN recently named the sport’s top five traditions and the SEC is surprisingly absent from the list. Ohio State’s “dotting the i” in script Ohio on the field in games at Ohio Stadium,...
College Sportschatsports.com

Jumping from the Big Ten to SEC: The fits for Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker and ... Rutgers?

Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, Texas, Rutgers Scarlet Knights football, Jim Harbaugh, Steve Spurrier, Oklahoma, Mel Tucker, Rutgers University. While the college football world waits to see how and when Texas and Oklahoma are integrated into the Southeastern Conference and what happens to the rest of the Big 12, the other Power Five conferences are taking stock of their own fortunes.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Cole Cubelic picks Kentucky to finish second in the SEC East

Cole Cubelic released his predictions for the SEC East and West today, and you’re going to love what he thinks of Kentucky Football. One of the best analysts in the game, Cubelic projects a second-place finish in the SEC East for Kentucky. He has the Cats behind East champion Georgia, but ahead of Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, in that order. Yes, Tennessee is Cubelic’s sixth-place team. You love to see it.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Contract News

The full details of Nick Saban‘s gigantic contract extension at the University of Alabama have been released. On Monday, the full terms of the national title-winning head coach were made public. Unsurprisingly, the numbers are very big. From AL.com:. The headliner, an extended deal for Nick Saban previously announced in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy