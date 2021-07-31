Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Campbell, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clarksville and Woodlawn. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 6 and 15.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0