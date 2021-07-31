Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robertson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Robertson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Robertson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND WESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Royal, or 11 miles east of Clarksville, moving east-southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, Coopertown, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 10 and 18.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Hill, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Springfield, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Port Royal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy