Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WOOD PORTAGE...NORTHWESTERN WAUSHARA AND SOUTHWESTERN WAUPACA COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line from 7 miles north of Pittsville to near Amherst. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Whiting, Amherst, Pittsville, Plainfield, Chain O` Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park and Lake Wazeecha. This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 230 and 249. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
