Kawhi Leonard has opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, making himself an unrestricted free agent. Where could he go if he leaves the Clippers?. Kawhi Leonard has opted out of the final years of his contract, pushing himself into unrestricted free agency. This is not an entirely unexpected move, allowing him to get a longer contract locked in before he advances another season through his prime. The expectation is that he will re-sign with the Clippers, but Chris Haynes has also reported that he’s listening to other offers.