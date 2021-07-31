My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Newest Episode With Fun Sketches
My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the release of Season 5's newest episode with some fun new sketches! The fifth season of the series is now back in full swing as the newest episode of the series featured the most intense part of the Endeavor Agency arc. The anime had surprised fans with how it swapped this arc with its villain focused arc coming at the end of the season, but the newest episode helped to demonstrate why as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki reached a whole new level of skill with their work under Endeavor.comicbook.com
