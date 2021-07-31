My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Newest Episode With Fun Sketches

The upcoming third film in Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, might be focusing on the Three Musketeers in Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but there will be a role for several other members of Class 1A it seems as a new image has surfaced of Chargebolt entering the fray. Acting as one of the best friends to Bakugo, Kaminari is definitely the most electrified hero attending UA Academy, though the use of his Quirk can often come with some serious side effects as he becomes stupefied if he unleashes too much of his power at once.