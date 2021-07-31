Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Newest Episode With Fun Sketches

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia's creator celebrated the release of Season 5's newest episode with some fun new sketches! The fifth season of the series is now back in full swing as the newest episode of the series featured the most intense part of the Endeavor Agency arc. The anime had surprised fans with how it swapped this arc with its villain focused arc coming at the end of the season, but the newest episode helped to demonstrate why as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki reached a whole new level of skill with their work under Endeavor.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Kohei Horikoshi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#How Are You#Sketches#Cool Stuff#Endeavor Agency#Horikoshiko#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Lights Up With Eri

My Hero Academia's fourth season introduced one of the most important figures in the franchise's history, Eri, whose Quirk was being used in order to help the villain Overhaul and his mobsters within the Yakuza, and one fan has highlighted the pint-sized powerhouse via some flashy Cosplay. Eri's Quirk, for those who need a refresher, gives her the ability to "rewind" targets, which gives her the power to heal wounds, eliminate Quirks, or even restore powers for those heroes or villains that have lost it in the past and fans can expect big things from her in the future of the franchise.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Drops New Look at Kaminari

The upcoming third film in Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, might be focusing on the Three Musketeers in Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but there will be a role for several other members of Class 1A it seems as a new image has surfaced of Chargebolt entering the fray. Acting as one of the best friends to Bakugo, Kaminari is definitely the most electrified hero attending UA Academy, though the use of his Quirk can often come with some serious side effects as he becomes stupefied if he unleashes too much of his power at once.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Post Credit Scene Introduces New Villain

My Hero Academia continues to tell the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc, with the latest installment of the popular anime series taking the opportunity to focus on Shoto Todoroki and his family as they held an awkward family dinner, but the most recent episode also had a post-credit scene that hinted at the arrival of a new villain. As the number one hero attempts to reconcile with his clan, it seems as if the villain known as Ending is set to make a big splash prior to the arrival of the long-awaited arc known as My Villain Academia.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Is My Hero Academia Heroes Rising Canon?

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime series of the past decade, running for five seasons so far and inspiring three movies. Each of the movies associated with the series tells a story outside of the events of the show but using its established universe and characters.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “One Thing at a Time”

Hawks is still in the thick of being a double agent. Luckily, it seems Endeavor has figured out his secret message. He and Endeavor both realize that the work-study is a way to bolster the hero ranks. Endeavor decides to oversee not only Shoto’s training but Deku and Bakugo’s as well.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Features "Hellish" Endeavor Family Dinner

Endeavor's family has been through a lot during their time as a clan, with most of the rough times that they had to wade through caused by none other than the number one hero himself who was seeking to build a unit that could overtake All Might for the top spot in hero society. During the latest episode of My Hero Academia, the Todoroki family welcomed Bakugo and Deku to the table and had a dinner that saw drama percolating beneath the surface thanks to the sins of the father of the family who is seeking redemption in his new role.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Omitted a Special Shoto Moment

My Hero Academia can be plenty dark when it wants, and fans of the series have learned as much the hard way. If you do not know, the manga has been on a tear with gritty content for the last year, and the anime is starting to pick up on that arc. But in the anime's most recent episode, a special moment from Shoto's past was kept away from audiences.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Announces Theme Song Performers

The third movie in the My Hero Academia, World Heroes Mission, is set to be one of the biggest adventures for Class 1-A to date, not just featuring our favorite young heroes, but also including the professional heroes of the world of UA Academy that will be lending a hand to battle an insane new villain collective. With the film set to release in Japan early next month, the upcoming movie has revealed the performers of its new theme song, which, based on the previous songs from the Shonen franchise, is sure to be quite the banger.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Artist Goes Wild with Mirko in Beachy New Sketch

Mirko hasn't been a big part of the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, but she did make an appearance in the earliest episodes of the latest saga, saving Endeavor and Hawks from the nefarious Dabi who was looking to burn them to a crisp. While the rabbit hero might not have a big role to play in the Shonen series' latest season, expect some major screen time for Mirko in the sixth season when the War Arc comes into focus, with the assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi sharing a new take on the high kicking crime fighter.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals How Shoto Todoroki Got His Scar

My Hero Academia is continuing to tell the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc, and with it, we were shown a family dinner of the Todoroki Clan that attempted to put to bed some of the sins of the past while also bringing Deku and Bakugo to the table alongside their fellow classmate Shoto. Throughout his childhood, Shoto had to do some insane training under his father, with Endeavor attempting to mold his son into a hero that could one day overcome All Might, with the episode also showing us just how the youngest Todoroki got his facial scar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy