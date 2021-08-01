Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teachers unions urge backing CDC guidance on masking in schools

By Carrie Healy | New England Public Media
Posted by 
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTIf1_0bE3pgSp00

Teachers unions in the region say wearing masks indoors will help students and staff return safely to in-person learning this fall. With rising COVID-19 cases, the CDC this week adjusted its guidance, and now recommends universal mask-wearing in schools.

The Connecticut Education Association ‘s Kate Dias said the teachers union expects the state to ensure school districts follow the CDC’s new recommendations. She said she hopes to hear more soon from Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We can’t wait until the last minute,” Dias said. “So I’m looking for the governor to make a decision solidly in the next couple of weeks, recognizing that we could get to mid-September and he may have to revisit that.”

Lamont said he’s reviewing the guidance, and wants to wait until closer to the school year to decide.

Meanwhile, Merrie Najimy of the Massachusetts Teachers Association wants state leaders to adopt the CDC recommendations without delay.

“We’re waiting for the commissioner to do his job, and reach out, and so far, he’s been silent this week,” Najimy said.

A spokesperson for Commissioner Jeff Riley of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education could not be reached immediately for comment.

Both Najimy and Dias underscored the importance of keeping safe students under age 12, who cannot yet be vaccinated.

Note: some NEPM staff are represented by the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

This story was first published July 29 by New England Public Media .

Comments / 8

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Riley
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Teachers Union#Cdc#Nepm#New England Public Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Kentucky StateWSMV

Gov. Beshear changes KY mask guidelines following CDC updates

FRANKFORT, KY, (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced their updated precautions in response to the CDC's new recommendations regarding masks and vaccines. Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky's safety is his first priority, and as such, recommends that masks and vaccines are the answer to COVID. “With the delta variant...
Kansas StateKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces additional COVID-19 funding availability for school districts Friday

School districts across the state are now eligible for additional COVID-19 funding following a recent announcement by the office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Friday. In a news release from the Governor’s Office Friday afternoon it was announced that school districts can now apply for grant funding through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The state received $87 million in ELC funds that can be used for funding equipment, testing and medical staff to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas schools.
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Columbia, SCcounton2.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Lauren Book bashes Governor’s planned executive order banning school mask mandates

Book called the decision "reckless and duplicitous." Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is slamming a Friday announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis that he’ll ban school mask mandates via executive order. “The Governor’s continued decision-making through a hyper-partisan political agenda is reckless and duplicitous because when it comes to women having...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Are Masks Back In Massachusetts? Officials Weigh A Mandate Following CDC Guidance

BOSTON (CBS) – In the 48 hours since the CDC announced new guidance recommending mask-wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status, Governor Charlie Baker has not announced what that means for Massachusetts. According to the CDC’s COVID-19 risk map, Barnstable, Bristol, and Suffolk counties are all considered to have “substantial” or more spread of COVID-19, meaning the indoor mask guidance for all people is recommended. As of Wednesday, Baker said he was still “processing,” calling a potential mask mandate a “tough decision.” Out in Boston on Thursday, some people are already masking up again. “Slightly concerned for my safety and the safety of...
Educationtennesseestar.com

In a Reversal, Gov. Ducey Tells Two School Districts Their Quarantine Policy for Unvaccinated Students is Illegal

An advisor for Governor Doug Ducey sent letters Wednesday to two Arizona school superintendents letting them know their policies of requiring unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine is illegal. Education policy advisor Kaitlin Harrier told the superintendents of Peoria Unified School District and Catalina Foothills School District their policies violate a new law, HB 2898, which states, “A school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for covid-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”
Florida Stateabc17news.com

As Covid-19 cases surge in Florida, governor says parents should decide whether their children wear masks to school

While Covid-19 cases are once again surging in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday directing the state’s health and education departments to issue rules preventing the implementation of school mask mandates. The order comes in response to “several Florida school boards considering or implementing mask mandates,” the...
EducationSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Allow parents to enroll kids in full-time virtual schools

Regarding "School choice measure in Missouri signed into law" (July 14): Last year during the pandemic, Missouri’s full-time virtual schools didn’t miss a beat in teaching their students. But school districts struggled mightily, and they failed countless families. In my opinion, now Missouri public school districts are doing everything they...
Public HealthForbes

These States Have Banned Schools From Requiring Covid Vaccination And Masks

At least eight states have passed laws barring schools from requiring vaccination for Covid-19 while eight have blocked them from requiring mask wearing, however with the delta variant fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases in most states, a few localities have reintroduced universal mask mandates and some medical authorities are urging the Centers for Disease Control to revise its guidance.

Comments / 8

Community Policy