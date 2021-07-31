Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biggest 7's Beach Rugby Tournament in Texas takes place Saturday

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dv791_0bE3pehN00

A major rugby tournament took place on the beach on Saturday.

The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club hosted the Art Salazar and Tom Acuna Memorial Beach Tournament called the 7's by the Sea. It's the biggest 7's Beach Rugby Tournament in Texas.

Teams from all over the state, including a player who lives in Denton but grew up in Ireland, was at the tournament.

"It's great timing actually, cause rugby is really pickin' off, the Olympics just had the, U.S. Rugby 7's, for the first time in a long time in the Olympics, so it was good to watch, so if you have been following those games you may have seen it, but as far as rugby goes it's a great sport, I've been playing it all my life," said Matt Hill.

The 7's by the Sea Rugby Tournament is one of the longest running tournaments in the state, and is the biggest 7's tournament. The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club is always looking for players of all ages. If you'd like to find out more about the sport or how you can play, click here.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#Memorial Beach#Ireland#Olympics#U S Rugby 7#The Sea Rugby Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Steubenville 12U places second in tournament

The Steubenville 12U travel team recently placed second in the Hopewell, Pa. baseball tournament. The team was sponsored by Josephine’s Carry. Members of the team are, front, from left, Royal Mayo, Owen Greiner, Nick Lovato, Drew Stimpert and Karson Simmons. Standing are coach Ed Stimpert, Isaiah Hayes, Rocco Nocera, Ty Kalinowski, coach Chmielorski, Andrew Matzorkis, Joseph Vranish, Mason Chmielorski and coach Nocera.
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

First annual Terrell Owens softball tournament to take place Aug. 7

Perhaps the biggest athletic star Alexander City has ever produced is giving back to the community once again in 2021. With COVID-19 making it difficult for former Benjamin Russell and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to host his usual Alex City vs. Coosa basketball game, he and Alex City resident Orlando Withers have organized an adult coed softball tournament at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex for Aug. 7.
Longview, TXKEDM

Dog Diving Event Takes Place In Longview Texas This Weekend

DIVING DOGS Longview, Texas is going to the dogs this weekend. That’s not a criticism, it’s a fact as beginning today through Sunday hundreds of fuzzy, furry canines and their owners will come to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for a variety of events. The Longview Kennel Club will hold their 2021 AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Show, the Tyler Obedience Training Club will hold Obedience and Rally Trials. But perhaps one of the most anticipated events is the South Central Mobile Diving Dock where dogs of all shapes and sizes will compete in a diving contest. Jennifer Newton is spokesperson with TNT Diving Dogs of Carthage, Texas.
Evansville, INokawvilletimes.com

Bombers Place In National Tournament

The Bombers 12U z20 Bombers ‘08 softball team placed second out of 23 teams in the Indiana Great Lake Nationals at Evansville, Indiana. The Bombers went 7-3 and played four games in a row Saturday to advance out of the loser’s bracket to the championship game. The Bombers lost the lead when the other team rallied and won.
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Life West Rugby celebrate success in SoCal 7s Tournament

The Life West Men’s and Women’s 7s rugby teams took the long drive down to Los Angeles on Saturday, July 17th, for the Orange County 7s Tournament, aptly nicknamed Sunsplash 7s. There was plenty of sun and little respite from the heat on an intense SoCal day. The men’s team...
Blunt, SDCapital Journal

Blunt’s Colson places fifth at the Elks Golf Tournament

The South Dakota Golfer’s Association Junior Tour made a stop at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City on Monday. 94 total golfers saw action in ten different age groups. Blunt’s Gavin Colson was the lone local golfer to compete at the Elks Golf Course. He ended up placing fifth in the 12-13 Boys Division after finishing with a score of 95. Monday’s tournament was a chance for Colson to get a look at the Elks Golf Course, which is where the State Class B Boys Golf Tournament will be held next year.
Many, LAsabinetoday.com

Woods takes first place in Many Bass Club’s July tournament

The Many Bass Club’s July, 2021, tournament was held July 10 and July 11 on Toledo Bend. The weather was hot, humid with afternoon thunderstorms and sunny to partly cloudy conditions on both days. The lake level had fallen throughout the two weeks prior to the tournament and was at 171.00 feet at tournament time. The falling water and water temperatures in the mid-eighties pushed the fish into summer patterns, but some fish remained shallow for the tournament. The anglers had their choice of fishing Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night or Sunday. The winning stringer was caught by an angler who chose to fish Friday night while second, third and Big Bass were all caught by anglers who fished Saturday.
SportsMorning Journal

USA women’s rugby playing for fifth place

TOKYO — The United States Women’s Rugby Sevens team had its sights on a particularly beneficial Olympic tournament run after sweeping its pool play matches. Less than a year from USA Rugby emerging from bankruptcy, the program was hoping for a medal run from either of its men’s or women’s teams competing in Tokyo to boost interest and maybe financial backing.
Worldplanet7s.com

Women’s 7s tournament in Tokyo was the best showcase of what rugby is

Generally speaking, I think the women’s rugby sevens at the Olympic Games was a very good tournament, with interesting matches. I was surprised that in a number of cases, after such a complicated year because of the pandemic and lack of competition, we saw so many good games and a lovely tournament which was very positive for rugby, spectators and those of us who love the game.
High Schoolconnect-bridgeport.com

BHS Football Car Wash to Take Place Saturday

Under the direction of Head Coach Tyler Phares, the Bridgeport High School football team will host its annual car wash 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 in front of BHS. Coaches and athletes will be washing vehicles for a donation of $5 or more. Tom Mellott will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy