Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biggest 7's Beach Rugby Tournament in Texas takes place Saturday

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aioWs_0bE3pZEc00

A major rugby tournament took place on the beach on Saturday.

The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club hosted the Art Salazar and Tom Acuna Memorial Beach Tournament called the 7's by the Sea. It's the biggest 7's Beach Rugby Tournament in Texas.

Teams from all over the state, including a player who lives in Denton but grew up in Ireland, was at the tournament.

"It's great timing actually, cause rugby is really pickin' off, the Olympics just had the, U.S. Rugby 7's, for the first time in a long time in the Olympics, so it was good to watch, so if you have been following those games you may have seen it, but as far as rugby goes it's a great sport, I've been playing it all my life," said Matt Hill.

The 7's by the Sea Rugby Tournament is one of the longest running tournaments in the state, and is the biggest 7's tournament. The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club is always looking for players of all ages. If you'd like to find out more about the sport or how you can play, click here.

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#Memorial Beach#Ireland#Olympics#U S Rugby 7#The Sea Rugby Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Steubenville 12U places second in tournament

The Steubenville 12U travel team recently placed second in the Hopewell, Pa. baseball tournament. The team was sponsored by Josephine’s Carry. Members of the team are, front, from left, Royal Mayo, Owen Greiner, Nick Lovato, Drew Stimpert and Karson Simmons. Standing are coach Ed Stimpert, Isaiah Hayes, Rocco Nocera, Ty Kalinowski, coach Chmielorski, Andrew Matzorkis, Joseph Vranish, Mason Chmielorski and coach Nocera.
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

First annual Terrell Owens softball tournament to take place Aug. 7

Perhaps the biggest athletic star Alexander City has ever produced is giving back to the community once again in 2021. With COVID-19 making it difficult for former Benjamin Russell and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to host his usual Alex City vs. Coosa basketball game, he and Alex City resident Orlando Withers have organized an adult coed softball tournament at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex for Aug. 7.
WorldTime Out Global

Is this the best place in London to watch the rugby?

Rugby! Big men, slapping meat. Running. Thumping. Winning. Truman’s Social Club is throwing open the doors to its cavernous, 6,500 square-foot hall so rugby fans can watch The British And Irish Lions in action over the next three Saturdays. The space can accommodate 400 people, features a 16-foot screen with a HD projector, a choice of up to 20 beers and also delectable small plates, burgers and sharing boards from the venue’s new kitchen.
Tyler, TXKLTV

BAM Fashion Show Soiree to take place Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A special event will take place in Tyler Saturday. “An evening of shopping and fashion” is how event creators describe it. It will be held at the HJC Venue, located at 4707 State Highway 31 W, on Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. The fashion show...
Longview, TXKEDM

Dog Diving Event Takes Place In Longview Texas This Weekend

DIVING DOGS Longview, Texas is going to the dogs this weekend. That’s not a criticism, it’s a fact as beginning today through Sunday hundreds of fuzzy, furry canines and their owners will come to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for a variety of events. The Longview Kennel Club will hold their 2021 AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Show, the Tyler Obedience Training Club will hold Obedience and Rally Trials. But perhaps one of the most anticipated events is the South Central Mobile Diving Dock where dogs of all shapes and sizes will compete in a diving contest. Jennifer Newton is spokesperson with TNT Diving Dogs of Carthage, Texas.
Sportslongisland.com

2021 Jones Beach Volleyball Tournament

The Annual Jones Beach Volleyball Tournament comprised of 6-player co-ed teams will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021 and will be held rain or shine. The tournament will begin at 9:00AM on the volleyball courts at Central Mall Field 4 at Jones Beach State Park. Cash prizes will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place teams. The 3rd and 4th place teams will receive merchandise prizes.
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Life West Rugby celebrate success in SoCal 7s Tournament

The Life West Men’s and Women’s 7s rugby teams took the long drive down to Los Angeles on Saturday, July 17th, for the Orange County 7s Tournament, aptly nicknamed Sunsplash 7s. There was plenty of sun and little respite from the heat on an intense SoCal day. The men’s team...
Evansville, INokawvilletimes.com

Bombers Place In National Tournament

The Bombers 12U z20 Bombers ‘08 softball team placed second out of 23 teams in the Indiana Great Lake Nationals at Evansville, Indiana. The Bombers went 7-3 and played four games in a row Saturday to advance out of the loser’s bracket to the championship game. The Bombers lost the lead when the other team rallied and won.
Blunt, SDCapital Journal

Blunt’s Colson places fifth at the Elks Golf Tournament

The South Dakota Golfer’s Association Junior Tour made a stop at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City on Monday. 94 total golfers saw action in ten different age groups. Blunt’s Gavin Colson was the lone local golfer to compete at the Elks Golf Course. He ended up placing fifth in the 12-13 Boys Division after finishing with a score of 95. Monday’s tournament was a chance for Colson to get a look at the Elks Golf Course, which is where the State Class B Boys Golf Tournament will be held next year.
Whitehall, MTwhitehallledger.com

WHS Booster Club Cornhole Tournament On Saturday

The Whitehall High School Booster Club will be sponsoring a Cornhole tournament at Frontier days on Saturday, July 24. This will be a fun tournament in front of the K-Bar on Legion Street. There will be sixteen teams – the tournament will be single elimination. Check-in will start as soon...
Monticello, MNhometownsource.com

9th annual Party for a Purpose golf tournament this Saturday

The ninth annual Party for a Purpose golf tournament and cancer awareness event is this Saturday, July 31. The golf outing will take place at the Monticello Country Club. Party for a Purpose is a non-profit that raises money for locals who are fighting cancer. The financial grants help local families and so far over 250 grants have been donated.
Alliance, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

American Legion Senior State Tournament begins Saturday

The bracket is now set for the 2021 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior State Baseball Tournament. The 8-team, double elimination tournament gets underway Saturday July 31 and will run through Wednesday August 4, at Thom Stallard Legion Field in Crete, NE. The Alliance First National Bank-Omaha Spartans will represent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy