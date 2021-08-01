Bellator 263 results, highlights: AJ McKee stuns Patricio Pitbull to claim featherweight title by submission

Dustin Poirier is sitting on the outside of UFC 268 and has given his pick. Dustin Poirier is in an interesting position. Because of his latest win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 he can sit back and wait for the title shot. He has put in the hard work throughout his career and is now reaping the benefits. One plus of having fought such a hard career is he has great insight into what a fighter must do to win a fight. Poirier is taking his skills and insight and taking a look at the lightweight match-up between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268.