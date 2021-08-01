Bellator 263 results, highlights: AJ McKee stuns Patricio Pitbull to claim featherweight title by submission
AJ McKee's ascent to the top of the Bellator food chain was completed on Saturday night when the 26-year-old scored a submission victory over Patricio Pitbull in the main event of Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship. McKee not only claimed the featherweight title but also won the $1 million prize for winning the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.www.cbssports.com
