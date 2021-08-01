Lower Hudson Valley Man Arrested, As Insane Brawl Breaks Out at New York Pizzeria

It must be the summer heat, cause it seems people have just lost their minds. You may have seen this out-all brawl break loose recently at New York pizzeria, as staff and customers threw down behind the counter. The footage of the scuffle was first posted on Reddit, but quickly went viral all over the internet, as it's one of the wilder fights we've seen in a while. FOX says one lower Hudson Valley man from West Nyack was arrested and charged with assault after the incident.