Poll: More PFD discussion needed
A new poll by Dittman Research concludes there is a need to engage Alaskans before making any significant decisions about the future of the state’s Permanent Fund dividend. Poll results released Monday, July 19, indicate that residents are skeptical of a proposal to direct the same amount of limited Permanent Fund dollars to dividends as are spent in support of every state service, including schools, state troopers and road construction.www.thecordovatimes.com
