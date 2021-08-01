Cancel
Poll: More PFD discussion needed

By The Cordova Times
thecordovatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll by Dittman Research concludes there is a need to engage Alaskans before making any significant decisions about the future of the state’s Permanent Fund dividend. Poll results released Monday, July 19, indicate that residents are skeptical of a proposal to direct the same amount of limited Permanent Fund dollars to dividends as are spent in support of every state service, including schools, state troopers and road construction.

