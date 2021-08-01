Poll: More PFD discussion needed

While there may be public support for a fourth stimulus check with a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month, Washington lawmakers are keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer. Has Congress moved its attention elsewhere from pandemic aid relief? It's certainly not included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.