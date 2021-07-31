Jets WR Keelan Cole Compares Learning From Teammates To Power Rangers: ‘Trying To Learn Their Techniques And Put It All Into One Person’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marked the end of the first week of training camp for the New York Jets .

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, maybe the biggest roster overhaul comes in the receiving corps. They’ve upgraded with two free agent pickups and in the draft.

Rookie Elijah Moore is getting tons of praise for his game breaking speed and Corey Davis with his pass catching, but the most underappreciated might be Keelan Cole.

The former Jaguar is a proficient route runner and is getting first team reps as the number two receiver, and he’s looking at camp as a chance to learn from his teammates.

“Not really competition, but it’s more like learning. I can’t do what Berrios can do. I can’t do what Mims can do. I can’t do, but I can learn to do what they do. So having them all in the room, Corey Davis and all them, having them in the room and trying to learn their techniques and put it all into one person, and I hope they’re doing the same thing. We’re just going to be a bunch of, uh, in this case, you know how the Power Rangers get together and stuff like that? That’s pretty cool, but yeah, one little [Zord],” he said.