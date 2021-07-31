Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb extension further proof of turnaround

A Nick Chubb extension is further proof of the dramatic turnaround for the Cleveland Browns. It’s a big pay day for a running back, as the Cleveland Browns have signed running back Nick Chubb to a three year extension worth up to $36.6 million, which comes with a guaranteed $20 million. This comes after another season where Chubb crossed the 1,000 yard mark on the ground, and his 12 touchdown runs were a career high. Chubb is now under contract through 2024.