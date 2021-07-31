Cancel
Miami Marlins activate Trevor Rogers (back) from IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before pitching in Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Rogers, 23, overcame a bout of lower back spasms and only missed the requisite 10 games while on the IL. In his first full season in the major leagues, Rogers is 7-6 with a 2.37 ERA and represented the Marlins in the All-Star Game.

In other moves before Saturday’s game, the Yankees also added newly acquired catcher Alex Jackson to the active roster. Jackson, a former sixth-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2014, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Corresponding roster moves included designating right-hander Preston Guilmet for assignment, while right-hander Jordan Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

–Field Level Media

