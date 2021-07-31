Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Potter, Randall by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Mescalero Park, or 9 miles northwest of Canyon, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Umbarger, Mescalero Park and Bushland. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
