Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baca The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Campo, or 16 miles south of Springfield, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Campo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH