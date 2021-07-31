Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Mesa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PINE GULCH FIRE BURN AREA WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and will allow the Flash Flood Warning to expire. However, light precipitation will continue over the area for the next 1 to 2 hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
