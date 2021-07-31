Cancel
Read This Before Ordering From Aldi With Instacart

By Kate Hagan Gallup
mashed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices like grocery delivery or third-party food delivery usually have a markup. You may not be aware, however, that some services such as store pickup can also have a price increase over traditional shopping. This is the case with Instacart pickup at Aldi. Exactly how much that markup is, however, is something Redditor malepitt actually took the time to find out, doing some smart math. The user explained, "This probably won't be news to anyone, that it costs extra for curbside pickup at ALDI through Instacart; that's the Instacart business model, after all. But I wondered how much extra I've been paying for this convenience during the pandemic, at least in my area" (via Reddit).

www.mashed.com

