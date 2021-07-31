A slice of Princess Diana's wedding cake is going up for auction
(CNN) -- This may be the most expensive piece of cake you'll never eat. A slice of cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding is up for auction. Weighing about 28 ounces, the slice comes from one of the 23 cakes made for the royal wedding, according to Dominic Winter Auctioneers. It features a coat-of-arms colored in gold, red, blue and silver, a silver horseshoe and leaf spray, as well as some white decorative icing.www.fox10tv.com
