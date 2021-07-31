Cancel
Lawton, OK

UPDATE: City of Lawton reports west Lawton water outages have been repaired

By Will Hutchison
kswo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says water outages in west Lawton have been repaired. At 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, the City of Lawton released a statement saying “Public Utilities reports that water is restored to residents, though processes of some repairs are still ongoing. There were a total of nine water line breaks in full. The City of Lawton thanks citizens for their patience and understanding through service restoration.”

