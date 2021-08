The Miami Dolphins’ offensive highlights through the first week of training camp are as frequent and explosive as any year in recent memory. And what makes much of Miami’s high-flying highlights from training camp so intriguing is the fact that the offense has done it without several of their best receivers. Will Fuller has been sidelined since the first practice with a lower body injury. Preston Williams has started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. And the same with DeVante Parker, the team’s leading receiver in each of the last two seasons.