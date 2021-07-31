Cancel
Paraguay reports locally transmission of Delta variants in Asunción and Central

Cover picture for the articleThe General Directorate of Health Surveillance in Paraguay confirms the presence of community transmission of the Delta variant in the Capital and the Central department. After the discovery of six cases of the Delta variant in Asunción (3) and Central (3), an epidemiological investigation was carried out. It was verified that only two of the cases identified with the variant of concern reported contact with travelers, but none had a travel history, so it is considered that the infections with the Delta variant are autochthonous.

#Delta#Paraguay#Central Department#Infectious Diseases#Capital
