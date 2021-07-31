Cancel
83-Year-Old Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Baltimore County

By Sinead Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 83-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore County. Shortly after 9 o’clock p.m., Friday, a man was struck while attempting to cross Reisterstown Road at an intersection just south of I-695. The driver was traveling northbound along Reisterstown Road when the pedestrian entered into the same lane of travel.

