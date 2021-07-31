Cancel
Ouachita Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ouachita The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Ouachita Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Richwood and Pine Grove.

alerts.weather.gov

