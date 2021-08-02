Florida sets new COVID hospitalization record as cases spike

Florida reported Sunday that 10,207 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized — the most in the state since the pandemic began, per AP .

Why it matters: The report comes a day after the CDC released data showing Florida confirmed a state record 21,683 new coronavirus cases in one day.

The big picture: Florida is now the U.S. coronavirus epicenter, with the Delta variant driving a surge, Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery notes .

Hospitalizations and deaths from the virus among the unvaccinated are increasing.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has taken a stand against local authority restrictions, announcing in May that he would pardon "any Floridian" who faces "outstanding infractions" for violating COVID-19 guidance like mask mandates and social distancing.

On Friday, he issued an executive order that bars local school districts from requiring students to wear masks when they return to the classroom next month.

Of note: The previous COVID hospitalizations record was set on July 23, 2020, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

The new cases record released by the CDC occurred on Friday. The state recorded 17,093 new cases Thursday, according to the CDC.

Both previous peaks occurred before vaccinations were rolled out en masse.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the hospitalizations data.