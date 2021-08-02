Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida sets new COVID hospitalization record as cases spike

By Axios
Posted by 
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teC5t_0bE3i2Bf00

Florida reported Sunday that 10,207 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized — the most in the state since the pandemic began, per AP .

Why it matters: The report comes a day after the CDC released data showing Florida confirmed a state record 21,683 new coronavirus cases in one day.

The big picture: Florida is now the U.S. coronavirus epicenter, with the Delta variant driving a surge, Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery notes .

  • Hospitalizations and deaths from the virus among the unvaccinated are increasing.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has taken a stand against local authority restrictions, announcing in May that he would pardon "any Floridian" who faces "outstanding infractions" for violating COVID-19 guidance like mask mandates and social distancing.

  • On Friday, he issued an executive order that bars local school districts from requiring students to wear masks when they return to the classroom next month.

Of note: The previous COVID hospitalizations record was set on July 23, 2020, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

  • The new cases record released by the CDC occurred on Friday. The state recorded 17,093 new cases Thursday, according to the CDC.
  • Both previous peaks occurred before vaccinations were rolled out en masse.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the hospitalizations data.

Comments / 7

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
253
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ap#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed the ongoing hospitalization crisis caused by COVID-19 spikes in the state as media-fueled "hysteria." During an event in Miami on Tuesday, DeSantis responded to a reporter's question about the record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. He dismissed concerns about the ongoing spread of the delta variant in state as "fear-mongering."
Public HealthPosted by
Teen Vogue

Republican Governors Like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott Seem to Want COVID-19 to Win

With the Delta variant circulating in the United States, COVID-19 is still hitting hard. But the latest phase of the pandemic is also demonstrating a divide. Data so far indicates that several available vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and death. Unfortunately, in some states, including those with low vaccination rates, Republican governors are seemingly intent on blocking efforts to impede the virus’s spread as the nation grapples with the latest developments.
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida's COVID conditions worsen, DeSantis finds new scapegoat

President Joe Biden delivered remarks yesterday on the effort to combat the pandemic, and noted that Florida and Texas alone account for one third of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Though he didn't name names, the president added, "I say to these governors, 'Please, help.' But if you aren't going...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Biden and DeSantis snipe over Florida's COVID response

During a week when Florida has seen COVID cases and hospitalizations break records, Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the spike on a "seasonal pattern" and "media hysteria."His latest target: President Biden not securing the border with Mexico.State of play: At a press conference in Panama City yesterday, DeSantis claimed that Biden is "facilitating" the virus by allowing "hundreds of thousands of people pouring across [the U.S.-Mexico border] every month.""Why don’t you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you," DeSantis jabbed.The backdrop: DeSantis was responding to a Biden statement...
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida hospitals fill, DeSantis tries changing the subject

It was on Tuesday afternoon when President Joe Biden sent a not-so-subtle shot across the bow of two prominent Republican governors, noting that Florida and Texas alone account for one third of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Though he didn't name names, the president added, "I say to these governors,...

Comments / 7

Community Policy