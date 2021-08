TOKYO — Is 13-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown ready for the Olympics?. Or better question: Are the Olympics ready for Sky Brown?. She is 4-foot-6, 82 pounds with a multicultural heritage — and smile — that extends from Japan to England and points between. Her mother is Japanese. Her father is English and she is competing under his flag in the park event Tuesday night (San Diego time). She lives half the year in Japan and half in Oceanside.