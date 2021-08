Though disaster recovery and backup solutions have always been critical components for any business, the pandemic put a spotlight on the many threats to data today. Cybercrime is rampant, with ransomware, account takeover attacks, and phishing schemes all proliferating over the past 18 months. And while hardware failures may not make the news the way cybercrime does, they are a frequent occurrence that can cause significant data loss across an organization along with deletions through user error or malicious intent.