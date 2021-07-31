Flood Advisory issued for Rio Blanco by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rio Blanco The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Rio Blanco County in northwestern Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rangely. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.