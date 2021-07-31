Cancel
Bibb County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Crawford, Marion, Monroe, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Marion; Monroe; Talbot; Taylor; Upson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...TAYLOR SOUTHWESTERN BIBB...NORTHEASTERN MARION...UPSON...CRAWFORD AND TALBOT COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 749 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Musella to near Po Biddy Crossroads...and moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Thomaston, Butler, Roberta, Talbotton, Manchester, Reynolds, Woodland, Yatesville, Junction City, Culloden, Geneva, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park, Russellville, Oakland, Sprewell Bluff State Park, Howard, Logtown, Sunnyside and Salem. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

