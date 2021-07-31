Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

PepsiCo Supports Black-Owned Restaurants With A New $10 Million Grant Program

By Tara Nurin
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In early July, restaurateur Victoria Tyson opened her Philadelphia eatery, Victoria’s Kitchen, for the first time since the first days of COVID-19. As she cut a ceremonial ribbon in front of a crowd of reporters and well-wishers, she announced that she planned to overcome a lack of capital and staffing — the obstacles that had kept her from re-opening sooner — by investing in e-commerce technology and recruitment and retention training.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

257K+
Followers
63K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indra Nooyi
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Marc Morial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico#Black People#Asian Food#Food Drink#Pepsico#The Pepsico Foundation#The National Urban League#Nul#Passthrough#Hispanic#Latinos#African American#Indian#Comparably
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Black-owned restaurants celebrate Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, LLC, an organization that celebrates African, African American and Caribbean cuisine through a series of cultural events, will host its second Indianapolis campaign from July 23 to Aug. 1. During this event, participating Black-owned restaurants will serve special prix fixe meals, which are several-course meals offered at a total fixed price.
Small BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

American Express Awards 25 Black-Owned Small Businesses With $25K In Funding From Grants

The well-known credit card provider and financial services company, American Express, has been helping Black businesses recover from COVID-19’s negative impact. Twenty-five Black-owned small businesses from American Express’ the Coalition to Back Black Businesses grant program will receive $25,000 more to move forward in business through the pandemic. An invitation to be considered for additional funds was extended to them, according to a press release.
Economyaspeninstitute.org

Closing the Racial Wealth Gap by Supporting Black-Owned Banks

The National Black Bank Fund and Foundation (NBBF) are leading in the racial justice movement through economic justice. With relationships at the center, Ashley Bell, Civil Society Fellowship (A Partnership of ADL and the Aspen Institute) Fellow, along with Mayor of St.Louis, Tishaura Jones, Rodel Fellow, and others across the Aspen Global Leadership Network, founded the organizations to support the dwindling number of Black-owned banks across the United States.
wraltechwire.com

NCCU textile and apparel program awarded $100k grant to support designers of color

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University (NCCU) announced the Textiles and Apparel Program will receive a $100,000 grant from clothier The Gap and its partner, Icon 360, a non-profit subsidiary of Harlem’s Fashion Row. According to a spokesperson for the university, the grant will be used to update infrastructure, technology,...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Madison Black Restaurant Week to highlight nearly 40 Black-owned food businesses

The sixth annual Madison Black Restaurant Week is celebrating nearly 40 restaurants, food carts, caterers and specialty food service providers on Aug. 8-15. According to a release, businesses across Madison and surrounding cities will be participating in Black Restaurant Week hosted by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. There will be pop-up kitchen events and a Black Restaurant Week Bingo.
Businesskamcity.com

PepsiCo Selling Juice Brands To Private Equity Firm

PepsiCo has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners (PAI) to sell a majority stake in its Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America, and an irrevocable option for certain juice businesses in Europe. PAI will pay $3.3bn to own a 61% stake in a newly formed...
Iowa City, IAtribuneledgernews.com

ICAD, University of Iowa partner on website to support Black-owned businesses

Aug. 3—The Iowa City Area Development Group and the University of Iowa have partnered to create a website to highlight Black-owned businesses in the Corridor. The website, Grow Black-Owned, has an interactive directory of Black-owned businesses with descriptions of each business, contact information and website links. It includes businesses from...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana and other juice brands for $3.3 billion

PepsiCo announced Tuesday it has agreed to sell Tropicana, Naked and other North American juice brands to a French private equity firm. The deal with PAI Partners will net $3.3 billion for Pepsi, which will also receive a 39 percent stake in a newly formed joint venture with PAI and the exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the juice brands for certain channels, like food service.
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

PepsiCo plans to sell off Tropicana

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal expected to close late this year or early next year. The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% noncontrolling stake in a newly formed joint venture with PAI Partners. PepsiCo...
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Small business support program launches in New Orleans

The New Orleans Business Alliance, the City of New Orleans and other partners, including LiftFund, NewCorp, Inc., and TruFund Financial, have announced an initiative to support the capital needs of local small businesses during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The InvestNOLA COVID Relief Loan Fund will provide capital for businesses...
Economyzycrypto.com

Tezos Launches Global Grant Program to Support Grassroot Developers and Creators

The Tezos ecosystem has launched a global grant program to encourage people to use the platform to develop their projects, ideas, services, and products on the blockchain. The program will enroll through regional Tezos communities around the world. It will reward grantees for their creations in addition to funding projects created through the Tezos platform.
Marketsinvezz.com

Grant programs introduced on Tezos ecosystem to support creators and builders

Among the hubs involved are Tezos India, TZ APAC, Tezos Commons, Tezos Africa, Tezos Israel, and TZ Connect. Tezos registered a 1,200 percent increase of network activity in 2021. Tezos hosts developments in gaming, music, NFT art, sporting franchises, real estate, finance, central banks. Tezos announced new grant programs to...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart, Target, CVS Health Unite to Reinvent Retail Bag With In-Store Pilots

A year after its founding, the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, managed by Closed Loop Partners, has launched a series of tests and multi-retailer pilots to advance sustainable alternatives to the single-use plastic bag and accelerate their potential to scale. Running in CVS Health, Target and Walmart, the pilots will help refine winning solutions from the consortium's global Beyond the Bag innovation challenge, evaluating multiple factors, from technical feasibility to desirability, and will run over a six-week period.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) PT Raised to $70 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles raised the price target on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) to $70.00 (from $68.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Heinz Launched Vegan Mayo and Salad Dressing

It’s heartwarming to see small vegan companies like Miyoko’s grow and break into the national marketplace. And it’s exciting when vegan companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods make a huge splash. But in some ways, it’s an even better sign when multinational corporations like Nestlé start vying for the plant-based marketplace—because we know these companies are after profits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy