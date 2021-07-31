Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Girl, 4, among 5 wounded in shooting near Indianapolis funeral home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old girl was in critical condition and four others were wounded Saturday after a gunman opened fire near an Indianapolis funeral home, authorities said.

Officers were called to Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care at about 4:30 p.m. EDT after receiving reports of a shooting, WTHR reported.

In addition to the child, a 16-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition, the television station reported. Another man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, and two other people admitted themselves to an area emergency room, the Indianapolis Star reported. They were also in stable condition, according to the newspaper.

According to the Star, people were arriving at a service at the funeral home when a man got out of his vehicle and approached another car. After a verbal altercation, shots rang out, the newspaper reported. The man in the first car left before police arrived.

“It’s a shame. Here we are at a funeral home ... the next thing you know we have more people injured,” Genea Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told the Star. “We need to think about our actions. We need to think about the things that we do.”

No shots were fired inside the funeral home. Police said that the service was not for a person related to any past violent crimes, WTTV reported.

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called the shooting “a cowardly act.”

“This afternoon our community witnessed yet another violent incident, this time with multiple victims including a young child,” Hogsett said. “Tonight our thoughts are with all those impacted, including those injured in the shooting, their families, and a neighborhood scarred by a cowardly act. Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence.”

