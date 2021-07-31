Votto inches short of homering in record 8th straight game

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Well, folks, we are past the MLB trade deadline, which means there are less than two months left in the regular season. If you are going to make a push for a championship, the time to pounce is now, making in-season management of your roster critical. Recently, we looked at some buy-low players that you could acquire to help you down the stretch. Today, we’ll look at a different roster-management question from the opposite end of the spectrum: which hitters should you sever ties with? These five hitters may have experienced high points at some part of the season, yet it is very unlikely you will get similar production from them from the rest of the season. Hey, maybe you could use the extra roster space provided here to add one of those buy-low players! Before someone beats you to the punch on these roster moves, let us dive into the five players that you should cut ties with!