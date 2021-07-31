Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Votto inches short of homering in record 8th straight game

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Baez did clear the fence in his New York debut and the Mets rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday night. With the...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Seby Zavala
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Mets#Pittsburgh Pirates#Red Sox 5 St#Rays Beat Boston#Tampa Bay#The Red Sox#Yankees 4#Marlins#Yankees#Marlins#The Chicago Cubs#Indians 12#White Sox 11#Elias Sports Bureau#Triple A Charlotte#The White Sox#Indians#Diamondbacks#Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBgamepur.com

MLB The Show 21 July Monthly Awards program – How to get Lightning Joey Votto, rewards, and more

The fourth month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, now-former Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on August 5, Sony San Diego released the fourth Monthly Awards program of 2021. The first 99 OVR Lightning card has been released by SDS, and Reds first baseman and former NL MVP Joey Votto is the recipient. So, what do you need to do to unlock Votto, plus all the other rewards in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
MLByourvalley.net

Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India homers to left field. Jesse Winker hit by pitch. Nick Castellanos walks. Jesse Winker to second. Joey Votto lines out to first base to John Nogowski. Jesse Winker doubled off second. Tyler Stephenson reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Nick Castellanos out at second.
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox fourth. Adam Engel singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Adam Engel to second. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada pops out to shallow infield to Matt Duffy. Seby Zavala singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andrew Vaughn to third. Jose Abreu scores. Cesar Hernandez is intentionally walked. Lance Lynn strikes out swinging.
MLBYour Radio Place

Castillo solid for 6, Stephenson homers as Reds edge Twins

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday. Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds,...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: A’s outfielder Laureano suspend 80 games for PEDs

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Homers, Boston Wins In Extras Vs. Blue Jays

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. The Red Sox needed an extra inning to do it, but they are back in the win column. Boston defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1, in the eighth...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Anthony Rendon's season over, Randy Arozarena sizzling, Luis Castillo's night and day

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. One of the biggest busts of the 2021 Fantasy Baseball season has been Angels 3B Anthony Rendon, and unfortunately he was one of Scott's favorite players to grab after a two-pitcher start in snake drafts. Of course, no one could have predicted this injury-riddled season for Rendon that will come to an end with season-ending surgery, but more on that below. We'll dive into one hitter who has caught fire and one pitcher who has drastically flipped the narrative on his season, plus a lot more.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

O’Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak. Ryan...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: Cabrera’s 500 watch, Laureano suspended

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:. Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 home runs and has hit the ball well since a slow start during the spring. He’s batting .300 with seven homers since June 1, helping the rebuilding Detroit Tigers be a little more competitive in the AL Central.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Kyle Schwarber, Ramón Laureano

Triston Casas has been making a name for himself in Tokyo. However, you shouldn’t expect to see him in Fenway after he returns stateside. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended 80 games after testing positive for PED. (The Athletic) Chaim Bloom thinks Kyle Schwarber was the...
NFLfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Baseball: Five Hitters To Cut Bait On

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Well, folks, we are past the MLB trade deadline, which means there are less than two months left in the regular season. If you are going to make a push for a championship, the time to pounce is now, making in-season management of your roster critical. Recently, we looked at some buy-low players that you could acquire to help you down the stretch. Today, we’ll look at a different roster-management question from the opposite end of the spectrum: which hitters should you sever ties with? These five hitters may have experienced high points at some part of the season, yet it is very unlikely you will get similar production from them from the rest of the season. Hey, maybe you could use the extra roster space provided here to add one of those buy-low players! Before someone beats you to the punch on these roster moves, let us dive into the five players that you should cut ties with!
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB: Story homers twice, Rockies beat Cubs

Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-5, on Thursday in Denver. Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 12: It just keeps getting uglier

Earlier in the year, the Red Sox seemingly just found ways to win. More recently, they’ve been finding ways to lose. This time they held an early lead, with Nathan Eovaldi cruising. But then the offense wasted a chance to open up the lead in the top of the fifth, and the wheels came off for Eovaldi in the bottom of the inning. He’d allow seven runs in the blink of an eye, and the game turned from Boston lead to Toronto laugher. Just another day for these Red Sox these days.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Double Your Fun: Kris Bryant Rallies Giants

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Giants are feeling the impact of Kris Bryant’s significant presence --...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (8/7/21): Ortega Leads Off, Schwindel at 1B, Alzolay Pitching

Rafael Ortega will try to extend his hitting streak to nine games as he leads off in center, then it’s Willson Contreras behind the plate and David Bote at second. Patrick Wisdom turns left field into the new hot corner, Frank Schwindel is at first, Matt Duffy is at third, Ian Happ is in right, and Andrew Romine is the shortstop.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 8/7/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBFakeTeams

Hot Ice: Players who are hot and cold in fantasy baseball (8/4/2021)

Hot ice! I heat up...the ice cubes! It’s the best of both worlds! Well in Fantasy Baseball we rarely see “Hot Ice.” Instead, we typically see more fire streaks or cold streaks. The purpose of this article is to look at the “2’s.”. A look at which players are hot...
MLBsemoball.com

Struggling Red Sox put slugger Martinez on COVID-19 list

TORONTO (AP) -- The Boston Red Sox put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list before Saturday's doubleheader in Toronto, further weakening a struggling offense that has scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games. Martinez hasn't tested positive for the virus, manager Alex Cora said. The team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy