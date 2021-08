Peachtree Hoops NBA Draft scouting report series winds down with a look at Jared Butler out of Baylor. In recent memory, it’s hard for me to think of many prospects less divisive in the scouting community than Baylor guard Jared Butler. I don’t think I’ve talked to one draft watcher during this whole cycle who doesn’t like him, at least to some degree. And it’s not hard to see why. One of the best players in college basketball, Butler put a bow on a distinguished NCAA career with a victory over undefeated Gonzaga in the national title game.