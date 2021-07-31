Watch Bobby Dalbec Blast Two-Run Homer To Tie Red Sox Vs. Rays

Dalbec will start Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Dalbec's hitting woes continued in Wednesday's doubleheader, when he went 0-for-5 against two lefties with four strikeouts and a walk, his first since June 23. He's batting .196 (10-for-51) with just two RBI in 18 games during the month of July. With another lefty scheduled Thursday and three more southpaws on tap for the weekend series against the Rays, Dalbec should get more opportunities to get the bat going; however, the Red Sox are known to be looking for help at first base ahead of the trade deadline. That could be in the form of an everyday player or a lefty-hitting complement to Dalbec.