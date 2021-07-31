Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch Bobby Dalbec Blast Two-Run Homer To Tie Red Sox Vs. Rays

By Jenna Ciccotelli
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A two-run deficit was no problem for Bobby Dalbec. The Boston Red Sox had a strong start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, but by the time the fifth inning rolled around, their 3-0 lead had turned into them trying to work their way out of a 5-3 jam.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Homer
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec continue slumps with poor showings vs. Blue Jays: ‘Some of these guys, they have to step up’

BOSTON -- The struggles of two young Red Sox power hitters took center stage in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader, as Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec combined to go 0-for-5 with five strikeouts and a walk in Boston’s 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Considering the Red Sox are facing six lefties in a row between now and Sunday, the club would surely like to get both players going in a hurry.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: On bench Saturday

Dalbec isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Dalbec had started each of the last three games while filling in for Christian Arroyo (hamstring), but he'll get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday. Michael Chavis will start at first base and bat ninth.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Jarren Duran makes first Fenway Park start vs. Gerrit Cole, Yankees; Bobby Dalbec at first base

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran is hitting second and starting in center field Friday night as he makes his first career start at Fenway Park. Duran, who scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning of Thursday’s win, has been on the bench the last two nights but will return to the lineup against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Friday’s hero Kiké Hernández is leading off and playing second base; Bobby Dalbec is starting at first base and hitting ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Sitting again Sunday

Dalbec is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Dalbec started three consecutive contests before heading to the bench Saturday, and he's now out of the lineup for the second straight game. He's 4-for-20 with nine strikeouts through seven games in the second half. Franchy Cordero will work at first base in his place Sunday.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Bobby Dalbec To Get Chance For Red Sox Against Blue Jays, Rays Lefties

If there ever was a time for Bobby Dalbec to shine, it’s now. The first baseman is hitting just .218 through 80 games for the Boston Red Sox this season, but there’s a serious difference depending on who is on the mound. Against right-handed pitchers, that average drops to .186, but against lefties he was hitting .267 entering the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: To start Thursday despite slump

Dalbec will start Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Dalbec's hitting woes continued in Wednesday's doubleheader, when he went 0-for-5 against two lefties with four strikeouts and a walk, his first since June 23. He's batting .196 (10-for-51) with just two RBI in 18 games during the month of July. With another lefty scheduled Thursday and three more southpaws on tap for the weekend series against the Rays, Dalbec should get more opportunities to get the bat going; however, the Red Sox are known to be looking for help at first base ahead of the trade deadline. That could be in the form of an everyday player or a lefty-hitting complement to Dalbec.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Bobby Dalbec Makes Red Sox History With Appearance At Shortstop

Bobby Dalbec made Boston Red Sox history Thursday night, but probably would like to forget the game as a whole. The infielder appeared at shortstop in the top of the seventh inning in Boston’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The Red Sox allowed three runs...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
Posted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers set out to spoil Boston Red Sox first-place finish

Nobody likes a spoilsport unless you’re the Detroit Tigers. Everybody is familiar with the age-old phrase, but the Detroit Tigers need to fully embrace the spoiler role if they want to further solidify the team as a surprising competitor. The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Boston Red Sox...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy