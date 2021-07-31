Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Trading Spaces' star reveals COVID-19 infection after full vaccination

By Sarah Polus
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZGqI_0bE3dZo600

Genevieve Gorder, one of the original designers on TLC's reality design show "Trading Spaces," revealed Friday that she is fully vaccinated and currently battling COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old television host and interior designer shared that she was on day five of her fight against the disease.

Gorder noted that the coronavirus was not something she took lightly, and that she was fully vaccinated against the virus with the Pfizer vaccine in March.

"In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew," she wrote in her post, which was accompanied by a photo of her in bed.

She added, "Guys, Delta is a b*#•h!"

Gorder went on to urge her unvaccinated followers to follow her lead and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I can’t begin to imagine what this would feel like unvaccinated and for that I’m grateful," she continued. "To all of you who are not vaccinating…please, I’m begging you to go get vaccinated today, this would be unbearable without it. Mask up everyone. See you in a few weeks."

The Delta variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases around the country, causing an uptick in vaccination in areas that have seen large surges.

Florida on Friday reported a record number of over 21,000 new coronavirus cases. The Sunshine State has become a hotspot in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier this week a new mask guidance recommending that vaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors if they are in an area that's experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The guidance came after data collected from an outbreak in Massachusetts revealed that the delta variant broke through vaccine protection.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

295K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genevieve Gorder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Vaccinations#Tlc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Pharmaceuticalsquillette.com

Looking for COVID-19 ‘Miracle Drugs’? We Already Have Them. They’re Called Vaccines

Bret Weinstein, a former professor of biology at Evergreen State College, is best known for being hounded off his own campus in 2017 by a horde of social-justice zombies who themselves seemed to resemble nothing so much as a lab accident gone wrong. Having become a martyr of hyper-progressive ideological mania, Weinstein resigned, sued, won, starred in a documentary about the experience, and embarked upon a new career as a podcaster.
Public Healthwabi.tv

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...
KidsABC News

Dad shares warning after kids allegedly contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated relative

A Philadelphia father of two is speaking out about the ongoing risk of COVID-19 for children after his son and daughter tested positive for the virus. Adam Joseph, a meteorologist for ABC station WPVI, said his 6-year-old son Jacob and 5-year-old daughter Hannah tested positive for COVID-19 after having contact with a relative who was not vaccinated against the virus.
Public HealthMy Clallam County

Vaccinated comic Gabriel Iglesias tells social media he tested positive for COVID-19

Stand-up comic and actor Gabriel Iglesias took to social media to tell fans that although he’s been vaccinated, he tested positive for COVID-19. In a video post accompany a message that reads “Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday,” Iglesias, known to his fans as Fluffy, said, “I made sure I that I got tested by two different types of tests,” adding he has started to show some signs of symptoms, including body aches and chills.
Public Healthdeseret.com

These fully vaccinated people got COVID-19. None of them were hospitalized

There was recently a coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Las Vegas — but none of the employees, 10 of whom were fully vaccinated, were hospitalized from the virus. Per Las Vegas Review-Journal, 11 workers at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of those 11, 10 of them were fully vaccinated against the virus.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Week

Why nursing home COVID-19 infections are rising again

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, noted Sunday that nursing home COVID-19 infections are rising again in the United States. While that may be surprising given the high vaccination rate among long-term care facility residents, Jha (who has been vocal about the fact that the shots are doing their jobs) explained why the situation is more complex than that in a Twitter thread on Sunday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

One in five Covid-19 cases in US now from Florida: ‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Covid-19 is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as the White House revealed one in five of all cases in the country are occurring in FloridaDuring a White House coronavirus briefing on Friday, Doctor Rochelle Walensky said: “There is a clear message that is coming through. This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”She continued: “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.”“Communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well,” Dr...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Pfizer’s CEO Says that the Effectiveness of the COVID Vaccine Drops

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has been widely applied to people. But you know what they say that there’s no such thing as perfection in this world. Mr. Albert Bourla, who is the CEO of Pfizer, brings a claim that will upset many people. According to CNBC.com, Pfizer’s CEO says that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy