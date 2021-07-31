Cancel
Glen Burnie, MD

Teen Mom Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Abandoning Newborn Girl Face-Down in Brush Near Bike Path: Police

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
A teenage mother in Maryland faces a collection of counts after authorities say she abandoned her own newborn baby girl in a wooded area of Glen Burnie, a suburb of Baltimore. According to an Anne Arundel County district court docket, Olivia Dee-Rose Thompson, 19, of Wardour Road in Glen Burnie, Md., is accused of nine separate felonies and misdemeanors: attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree child abuse causing severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment, and desertion of a minor child. All of the alleged crimes are listed as stemming from a July 14, 2021 incident.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

