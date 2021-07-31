Teen Mom Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Abandoning Newborn Girl Face-Down in Brush Near Bike Path: Police

A New Jersey man shot a transgender woman in the face, killing her in what prosecutors say they are investigating as a possible bias crime, authorities said. Daniel L. Smith, 36, has been charged with one count of murder and multiple weapons offenses in the death of 23-year-old transgender woman, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Those mourning the victim, described as a “fierce LGBTQ advocate,” have identified her as Shai Vanderpump, who went by that name on social media.