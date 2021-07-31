Teen Mom Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Abandoning Newborn Girl Face-Down in Brush Near Bike Path: Police
A teenage mother in Maryland faces a collection of counts after authorities say she abandoned her own newborn baby girl in a wooded area of Glen Burnie, a suburb of Baltimore. According to an Anne Arundel County district court docket, Olivia Dee-Rose Thompson, 19, of Wardour Road in Glen Burnie, Md., is accused of nine separate felonies and misdemeanors: attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree child abuse causing severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment, and desertion of a minor child. All of the alleged crimes are listed as stemming from a July 14, 2021 incident.lawandcrime.com
