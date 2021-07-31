Cancel
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-01 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT SOUTH OF CAPE HATTERAS FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 8:30 AM Saturday.

alerts.weather.gov

