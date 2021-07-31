Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.