Flash Flood Warning issued for Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Pitkin County in west central Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, and streets and as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Redstone. This includes the following highways Colorado 133 between mile markers 49 and 56. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED