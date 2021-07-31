Flash Flood Warning issued for Baker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Baker The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Baker County in northeastern Oregon * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sumpter, Larch Summit, Antlers Forest Service Station. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED